Coachella Valley animal shelters see worst overcrowding since pandemic

Animal shelters in the Coachella Valley are over capacity, with some seeing the worst overcrowding since the pandemic.

Dogs are doubling up in kennels usually meant for one as shelters struggle to get them adopted out.

The pandemic may have led to more adoptions because people were staying at home more, but now, years later, animal shelter staff say there has been a sharp backlash to that.

But only with a certain type of dog.

"It's just been daunting for us, especially when it comes to big dogs," said Dan Rossi, the executive director of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. 'We just can't keep up."

News Channel 3's Angela Chen analyzes why shelters are so overcrowded now, digs into the veterinarian shortage, and reveals what you can do to help in her in-depth report: "Overcrowding Crisis" airing tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.