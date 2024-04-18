Examining DHSPD ‘Use of Force Policy’ after arrest video circulates on social media

News Channel 3 is going in-depth into the Desert Hot Springs police use of force policy.

This comes after a video circulated on social media, causing a stir in the community.

News Channel 3 has obtained a copy of the video from the person who shot it. We should warn you that some will find this video hard to watch.

According to Desert Hot Springs police, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon. In the video, you see a DHSPD officer attempting to detain a suspect that police say had caused a disturbance in a business on Palm Drive. The officer is armed with a taser.

According to DHSPD's Deputy Chief Steven Shaw when the suspect failed to comply, other officers were called to the scene, attempting to take the suspect into custody. Shaw said that he physically resisted arrest and a brief struggle took place.

The suspect and an officer sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

The suspect was medically cleared and booked into jail facing charges of burglary, battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and committing a felony while out on bail.

Shaw also added that all incidents involving the use of force by an officer are investigated and reviewed by a supervisor and this incident is currently going through the review process.

News Channel 3 are reaching out to the city and police officials along with the witness who shot the video for more on this story. a

We have looked over the Desert Hot Springs police use of force policy and it states, "The department policy requires de-escalation" and a “use of force continuum” that includes a variety of types of force that are described in detail in the policy.

The Policy also requires “prompt and thorough documentation by officers, notification to a supervisor, and a review of any use of force incident.”

We are going through the entire policy right now and we will have a full report on Friday at 6PM on News Channel 3.