First look at new restaurant inside Palm Springs Airport as concessions refresh continues

Palm Springs International Airport
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:00 PM

As a concessions refresh continues at Palm Springs International Airport, the first of seven new restaurants has opened in the Agua Caliente Concourse (Gates 12 – 20).

Nine Cities Craft features a selection of craft beers from across the Coachella Valley, along with a complete full bar and food menu.

By the end of the year, PSP will have doubled the number of restaurants on site, along with the addition of new retail storefronts.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

