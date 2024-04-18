First look at new restaurant inside Palm Springs Airport as concessions refresh continues

As a concessions refresh continues at Palm Springs International Airport, the first of seven new restaurants has opened in the Agua Caliente Concourse (Gates 12 – 20).

Nine Cities Craft features a selection of craft beers from across the Coachella Valley, along with a complete full bar and food menu.

By the end of the year, PSP will have doubled the number of restaurants on site, along with the addition of new retail storefronts.

