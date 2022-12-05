Palm Springs International Airports seeks local businesses as vendors

The Palm Springs International Airport is looking to enlist local businesses as vendors.

The City of Palm Springs released a proposal calling for the approval of a ten-year concession agreement for retailers, food and beverage vendors, including local businesses at the airport.

According to the proposal, it has been over two decades since PSP has attempted to include in-terminal food, beverage and retail concessions. To meet the demand of the growing traffic at the PSP, the city proposed a solicitation for new airport concessions in 2019.

In March of 2020, the City of Palm Spring advertised a Request for Proposals (RFP) for new concessionaires but these efforts were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Airport Staff and the Airport Commission reviewed and modified the RFP to meet the current goals and objectives of PSP and the City.

