Palm Springs Airport looking to add new local shops and restaurants

Palm Springs International Airport is looking to build a sense of place by adding more local shops and restaurants for travelers to enjoy.

PSP issued a nationwide Request for Proposals, however, it is emphasizing the inclusion of local businesses.

The current restaurants at PSP have been there since early 2021, and the existing shops opened more than 5 years ago.

The contract with the current operator ends on April 30, 2023, and construction work on new concession offerings will start in early May 2023.

“For the past several years, our airport shops and restaurants have not had a local feel,” said Executive Director of Aviation, Harry Barrett. “They are primarily concepts that have been used at other airports, or they have a generic any airport USA feel to them. With this new contract, we hope to bring in more local options and replicate that Palm Springs vibe that we’ve all come to love.”

Officials at PSP said they want to create a high-quality experience for travelers by adding new designs that complement the mid-century modern design of the terminal. They said they want to create a “sense of place” that has a mix of Coachella Valley, Southern California, and national brands.



The airport is hosting a pre-proposal meeting on July 18, and final proposals are due by 2:00 p.m. on September 22.

Interested businesses can click HERE to place a bid through the City of Palm Springs.