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Local Forecast

Cooler than normal today, warming into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:07 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A large, slow moving area of low pressure is the dominant influence on our forecast as we head into the weekend.

Today high temps will remain below average, hovering in the middle 80s.

As with the last few days, winds will pick up in the late afternoon, lingering overnight, then ease into Saturday as temps start to warm a bit.

By Sunday, temps climb to 100, and lower 100s stick around all next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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