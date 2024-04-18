Former Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Peter Barca announces new bid for Congress

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democrat who served one term representing southeast Wisconsin in Congress in the 1990s before going on to become a leader in the Assembly and state revenue secretary announced Thursday that he’s running for Congress again. Peter Barca announced his bid against Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil who is seeking a fourth term. Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, previously represented by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, leans Republican but was made more competitive under new boundary lines adopted in 2021. The seat is a target for Democrats nationally as they attempt to regain majority control of the House.

