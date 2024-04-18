French hero gains Australian residency for confronting killer in deadly Sydney shopping mall attack
By MARK BAKER and ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
SYDNEY (AP) — French construction worker Damien Guerot has spoken of his mixed emotions at being made an Australian permanent resident as reward for his heroism during a knife attack in a Sydney shopping mall that left six victims dead and a dozen wounded. The 31-year-old was given an Australian permanent resident visa on Thursday. Guerot was nicknamed “Bollard Man” on social media after security camera footage showed him standing at the top of an escalator at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall on Saturday and menacing knife-wielding Joel Cauchi with a plastic bollard as he approached. Cauchi fled down the escalator and people on Guerot’s floor were safe. Guerot’s temporary work visa was due to expire in July until Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intervened.