A Nigerian chess champion is trying to break the world record for the longest chess marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate is attempting to achieve a Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. Tunde Onakoya started the attempt on Wednesday in New York City’s Times Square and aims to use it to raise $1 million to fund education for vulnerable children across Africa. He said the record attempt is “for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education.” He aims to play nonstop for 58 hours to beat the current record of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 37 seconds.

By CHINEDU ASADU and JOHN MINCHILLO Associated Press

