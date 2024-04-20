A Nigerian chess champion plays the royal game for 60 hours — a new global chess record
By CHINEU ASADU and JOHN MINCHILLO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate has played chess nonstop for 60 hours. Tunde Onakoya was attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. Onakoya started the attempt Wednesday in New York City’s Times Square and aims to use it to raise $1 million to fund education for vulnerable children across Africa. He said the event is “for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education.” He reached the 60-hour mark at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, surpassing the existing chess marathon record of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 37 seconds.