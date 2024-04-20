Bulgaria seizes heroin worth nearly $8.5 million in truck heading from Iran to Western Europe
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs officials say they have seized about 887 pounds of heroin found in a truck with Turkish registration en route from Iran to Western Europe. The haul was made at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the Turkish border, officials said on Saturday. The drugs were thought to have originated in Iran and be destined for the European Union. They were stashed in 618 packages hidden inside the officially declared 156 sleeping mattresses transported in the truck, according to authorities. Officials valued the heroin haul at nearly $9 million. The Turkish truck driver was detained and could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted.