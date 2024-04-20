Iraq investigates a blast at a base of Iran-allied militias that killed 1. US denies involvement

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi authorities say they are investigating an explosion that struck a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Iran-allied militias, overnight, killing one person and injuring eight. Militia officials initially described the explosion at the Kalsu military base north of Babylon – a former US base that was handed over to the Iraqi military in 2011 – as an airstrike, blaming it on U.S. forces. The U.S. Central Command has denied that carried out any airstrikes in Iraq. The PMF has described the incident as an “attack” but did not blame any specific party.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.