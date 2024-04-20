London police apologize after threatening to arrest ‘openly Jewish’ man near pro-Palestinian protest

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force has been forced to issue two apologies after officers threatened to arrest an “openly Jewish” man if he refused to leave the area around a pro-Palestinian march because his presence risked provoking the demonstrators. Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, was wearing a traditional Jewish skullcap when he was stopped by police while trying to cross a street in central London as demonstrators filed past on April 13. In a video posted by the campaign group, one officer told Falter he was worried that the man’s “quite openly Jewish” appearance could provoke a reaction from the protesters.

