Melania Trump is set to make a return to her husband’s campaign with a rare political appearance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a return to her husband’s presidential campaign with a rare political appearance after months of being absent from Donald Trump’s latest run for the White House. She plans to attend a fundraiser Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate that she shares with the former president is scheduled to take place behind closed doors. It will be the first major political event for her this year. The conservative gay rights group honored Melania Trump with an award in 2021.

