New York lawmakers pass $237 billion budget with policies to jump-start housing market
By MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have approved a $237 billion state budget that includes plans to spur housing construction, combat unlicensed marijuana stores and address the migrant crisis. The package also includes measures such as expediting the closure of some state prisons and addressing the recent influx of migrants. The state Senate and Assembly finished working through the state’s several budget bills after hours of debate Saturday. The spending plan now moves to Gov. Kathy Hochul to be signed into law. The budget was finalized about three weeks after its original April 1 due date.