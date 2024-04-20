Oregon lodge famously featured in ‘The Shining’ will reopen to guests after fire forced evacuations

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — The hotel featured in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining” says it will reopen to guests Sunday after a fire that prompted evacuations but caused only minimal damage. The historic Timberline Lodge in Oregon says Saturday via Facebook that the damage is “benign” and contained to certain areas. It says embers from the large stone fireplace apparently ignited the roof Thursday night. No injuries were reported. Hotel workers will help guests navigate repairs, and historic preservation efforts are also underway. The lodge was constructed in 1937. It is located 60 miles east of Portland, on the slopes of Mount Hood.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.