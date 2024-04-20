Pakistani province issues flood alert and warns of heavy loss of life due to glacial melting

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani province is warning of heavy loss of life due to glacial melting. The country has witnessed days of extreme weather, killing scores of people and destroying property. Experts say Pakistan is experiencing heavier rains than normal in April because of climate change. In the mountainous northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been hit particularly hard by the deluges, authorities issued a flood alert because of glacial melting in several districts. They said the flood situation could worsen and that people should move to safer locations ahead of any danger.

