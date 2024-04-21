2 killed and 7 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say nine people were shot — including two men who were killed — at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park. Police Chief Cerelyn Davis says officers responded early Saturday evening to a reported shooting in Orange Mound Park. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and six people went to hospitals. One was released and other victims were in stable condition Sunday. Police said later Sunday that another shooting victim had been located. The police chief says about 200 to 300 people were at the block party. There were no immediate arrests. Davis said at least two people are believed to have fired weapons.

