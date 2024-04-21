Mexico’s leading presidential candidate stopped by masked men who ask for help in stemming violence
By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE
Associated Press
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Masked men stopped a vehicle carrying Mexico’s leading presidential candidate while she was traveling between campaign stops to ask that she address the violence in the southern state of Chiapas if she wins the June 2 election. Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, the governing Morena party’s candidate, remained in the front passenger seat of the vehicle listening calmly with her window down during the incident on Sunday. Masked men filmed the interaction on their cell phones and one shook her hand before letting her move on. The men, who identified themselves as local residents, said they felt “powerless” because the government has not done enough to provide security.