Palm Springs Public Library offers free plants to celebrate Earth Day

Credit: Unsplash
In honor of Earth Day, Palm Springs Public Library is giving away free potted spider plants.

Visitors can get their plant from the reference desk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 22.

One plant is available per person while supplies last.

The Palm Springs Public Library is located at 300 S. Sunrise Way, on the corner of Sunrise Way and Baristo Road.

You can find information on the library's website, www.pslibrary.org or you can reach them by phone at 760-322-READ (7323)

