Tesla cuts the price of its “Full Self Driving” system by a third to $8,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla knocked about a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla’s moves to slash $2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday, the latest evidence of the challenges facing the electric vehicle maker.

