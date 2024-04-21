Woman, 18, dies after being shot at Delaware State University; campus closed

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman died after she was shot on the campus of Delaware State University. Dover police say officers responded at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots on the campus. A Wilmington woman who was not a registered student was found with a gunshot wound near a freshman dorm. She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Her name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of her family. A university statement provided by police said the campus was closed Sunday with no visitation permitted, all events canceled and police patrols increased.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.