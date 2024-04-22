A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong quake killed 13 earlier this month

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A cluster of earthquakes has struck Taiwan, the strongest measuring 6.1 magnitude. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of casualties in the quakes that hit early Tuesday, although two multi-story buildings that had been evacuated following a magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the island earlier this month, killing 13 people in the Hualien region. It was the strongest earthquake in the past 25 years in Taiwan and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks. Taiwan is no stranger to powerful earthquakes yet their toll on the high-tech island’s 23 million residents has been relatively contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness, experts say.

