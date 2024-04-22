Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in Sydney church

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has ruled that social media platform X must block every user in the world from accessing video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church, extending the prohibition beyond users in Australia. Last week, X announced it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on a bishop in an Assyrian Orthodox church on April 15. The material was geoblocked from Australia but remained available elsewhere. However, the Australian regulator successfully applied to the Federal Court on Monday for a temporary global ban, which remains in place until Wednesday, when an application for a permanent ban will be heard.

