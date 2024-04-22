Skip to Content
Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants

By ALEXA ST. JOHN and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants to provide residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities. He also plans to expand his New Deal-style American Climate Corps green jobs training program. Biden’s latest environmental announcements come as he is working to energize young voters for his reelection campaign. Senior administration officials say young Americans are keenly invested in the Biden climate agenda and want to actually help enact it. The officials say the Climate Corps initiative is a way for them to do that.

Associated Press

