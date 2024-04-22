Cambodia’s legacy of war remains deadly as 5 are killed by unexploded ordnance over the weekend

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two separate explosions from ordnance left over from Cambodia’s decades of warfare have killed five people and injured two others. Some 4 million to 6 million land mines and other unexploded munitions are estimated to have littered Cambodia’s countryside during almost three decades of war and disorder that ended in 1998. Despite a very active demining program, many dangerous munitions remain in place. The director general of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre said Monday that four members of a family collecting resin in the forest in the northeastern province of Mondulkiri were killed Saturday when a grenade from a handheld B-41 rocket launcher exploded, and on Sunday a man selling sand for construction died when a 105-mm artillery shell exploded.

