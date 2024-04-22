Children of Flint water crisis make change as young environmental and health activists

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of the children of Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water crisis have turned their trauma into advocacy 10 years after it began. Now as teenagers and young adults, they’re providing input on public health initiatives, campaigning for social issues, distributing filters and providing free water testing for homeowners. The crisis was set in motion April 25, 2014, when the city of Flint halted the flow of water supplied by Detroit for decades. Flint stills struggles with issues like population loss, poverty and school achievement. But young activists say they hope to make a difference — and defy expectations.

