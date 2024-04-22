Skip to Content
European Space Agency adds 5 new astronauts in only fourth class since 1978. Over 20,000 applied

By DAVID McHUGH
Associated Press

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The European Space Agency has added five new members to its astronaut corps. They graduated Monday during a ceremony in Cologne, Germany, after completing a year of training. That brings the space agency’s astronaut roster up to 11. The new astronauts are from France, Belgium, Britain, Switzerland and Spain. An Australian has also joined them as part of an agreement. The newcomers are now eligible for trips to the International Space Station. More than 20,000 people applied for the five slots.

