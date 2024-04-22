First deportation flights will leave UK for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, Prime Minister Sunak pledges

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged that the first deportation flights carrying migrants who enter the country illegally to Rwanda will leave in 10-12 weeks, as he promised to end the Parliamentary deadlock over a key policy promise before an election expected later this year. Sunak made the comments at a press conference where he demanded that the unelected House of Lords stop blocking legislation that would permit deportation flights to take off, a central part of the government’s strategy to “stop the boats” that bring migrants to the U.K. illegally. The prime minister vowed that Parliament would remain in session until the legislation is passed.

