Flooding wreaks havoc across East Africa. Burundi is especially hard-hit

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — Deadly floods are wreaking havoc in many parts of East Africa that face torrential rainfall, with the poor nation of Burundi calling for international help to deal with the aftermath. Rising levels of Lake Tanganyika have invaded the port of Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital, disrupting business there and elsewhere in the country, which relies heavily on donor support to run government programs. Lake Tanganyika’s rising waters have caused the Kanyosha river to overflow, damaging homes and other property in Bujumbura. Meanwhile, in Kenya 35 people have died since mid-March in flooding events that have affected more than 100,000 people.

By FRANCINE SINARINZI and EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press

