Heavy rainstorms kill 4 people in southern China. Ten others are missing

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend have killed at least four people in riverside cities. A search continues for 10 others missing. The official Xinhua news agency says the deaths occurred in Zhaoqing city and Shaoguan city in Guangdong province. Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed rescuers in rubber boats evacuating residents from inundated shopping streets and residential areas. By Monday, about 110,000 people had been evacuated across Guangdong and 25,800 people were in emergency shelters. More rain is on the way.

