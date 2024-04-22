Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade in meeting that seeks to mend diplomatic rift

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iranian and Pakistani leaders vowed to strengthen economic and security cooperation as the two countries seek to smooth over a diplomatic rift. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifin spke to reporters on Monday, hours after Raisi arrived in Islamabad for a three-day visit. They also vowed to strengthen bilateral trade, economic ties and cooperation in the fight against terrorism. Their meeting was part of efforts by Islamabad and Tehran to mend ties which had been briefly strained in January when the two sides carried out tit-for-tat strikes targeting militants accused of attacking their security forces.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.