Norway’s King Harald, Europe’s oldest monarch, is back at work after pacemaker implants

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, is resuming work after a long sick leave that followed two pacemaker implants. On Monday, the 87-year-old Harald is to receive Norwegian military officers. He fell ill in late February during a private holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker there due to a low heart rate. Ten days later, he was given a permanent pacemaker implant in Norway. Harald ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

