Supreme Court will take up the legal fight over ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a Biden administration appeal over the regulation of difficult-to-trace ghost guns that was struck down by lower courts. The justices acted Monday. The justices had previously intervened to keep the regulation in effect during the legal fight. Ghost guns lack serial numbers and have been turning up at crime scenes with increasing regularity. The regulation took effect in 2022 and changed the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts so they can be tracked more easily. A U.S. district judge in Fort Worth, Texas, struck down the rule last year. Arguments won’t take place before the fall.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.