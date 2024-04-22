Tennessee Gov. Lee admits defeat in school voucher push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has conceded defeat on his push to enact universal school vouchers this year, acknowledging there was “not a pathway for the bill” after months of Republican infighting. Lee said Monday that he was disappointed but promised to renew school voucher talks next year. Lee first unveiled his plans last fall to allow families to access public money for private schooling regardless of income with the support of national school choice advocates and GOP leaders. Yet despite the initial support, Lee’s vision was always considered ambitious in a state where rural GOP lawmakers have remained skeptical of losing limited public school money in their own districts.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

