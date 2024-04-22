The Latest | Trump set to return to court for opening statements in his historic hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements in Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial are set to begin. The statements expected Monday will set the stage for weeks of testimony about the former president’s personal life and placing his legal troubles at the center of his closely contested campaign against President Joe Biden. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories he thought might hurt his presidential campaign in 2016. It’s the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to the trial and the first criminal trial against a former U.S. president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

