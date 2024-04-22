UK prime minister pushes for Rwanda deportation bill over objections from unelected upper chamber

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling on the unelected House of Lords to stop blocking legislation allowing authorities to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda. He is seeking to make good on a campaign promise to stop the boats” that bring migrants to U.K. illegally. Sunak has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to make his case directly to the public after vowing last week that Parliament would remain in session until the legislation is passed. The elected House of Commons will take up the bill later in the day, followed by consideration in the House of Lords.

