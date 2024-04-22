US House Judiciary Committee chair seeks details from ATF on airport director shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to provide answers about the fatal raid at the home of the Little Rock airport director last month. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday requested the documents related to the search warrant executed at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski’s home. Malinowski was shot during the raid after the ATF said he shot at the agents and injured one. An affidavit released after the shooting said Malinowski bought over 150 guns that he resold without a dealer’s license. Jordan questioned whether protocols were followed.

