Vice President Harris announces final rules mandating minimum standards for nursing home staffing

The federal government is for the first time requiring nursing homes to have minimum staffing levels after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities for older Americans. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the final rules Monday before a trip to Wisconsin, where she’ll speak with nursing home care workers and hold a campaign event related to abortion rights. It’s Harris’ third visit to the battleground state this year and is part of President Joe Biden’s push to earn the support of union workers who have traditionally backed him and fellow Democrats. The new rules will implement a minimum number of hours that staff spend with residents.

