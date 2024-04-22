WADA stands by decision to clear Chinese swimmers for Tokyo Olympics, citing contaminated samples

MONTREAL (AP) — The world’s top anti-doping regulator says after reviewing a documentary and other media reports that it stands by its decision to clear 23 Chinese swimmers to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication. The World Anti-Doping Agency issued a statement Sunday following the release of a German documentary on the cases. In an earlier statement WADA said it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that the swimmers’ samples had been contaminated. The New York Times reported that Chinese anti-doping authorities found the results of the tests were Adverse Analytical Findings, but cleared the swimmers without any penalties after finding that the samples were flagged as positive as a result of contamination.

