$8 billion US military aid package to Taiwan will ‘boost confidence’ in region: president-elect
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te says an $8 billion defense package approved by the U.S. House over the weekend will “strengthen the deterrence against authoritarianism in the West Pacific ally chain,” in a reference to key rival China. It will also “help ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and also boost confidence in the region” in Washington’s determination to safeguard freedom and democracy. Lai, currently Taiwan’s vice president, also told visiting House members that, in the face of “authoritarian expansionism,” Taiwan is “determined to safeguard democracy and also safeguard our homeland.” The Senate will vote Tuesday on $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.