A German EU lawmaker’s aide is arrested on suspicion of spying for China

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a man who works for a German lawmaker in the European Parliament has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China. Federal prosecutors say the suspect was arrested Monday in the eastern city of Dresden. German media reported that he works for Maximilian Krah of the far-right Alternative for Germany, who is that party’s top candidate in the European Parliament election. News of the arrest came a day after three Germans suspected of spying for China and arranging to transfer information on technology with potential military uses were arrested in a separate case.

