Biden blames Trump for Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, says women nationwide face health crisis
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is blaming Donald Trump for Florida’s upcoming abortion ban and other restrictions across the country that have imperiled access to care for pregnant women. Biden on Tuesday argued that Trump has created a “healthcare crisis for women all over this country.” The president is seeking to capitalize on the unceasing momentum against abortion restrictions nationwide. He’s hoping to buoy his reelection bid in battleground states he won in 2020. And he is also going on the offensive against Trump in states that the presumptive Republican nominee won four years ago.