Douglas C-54 plane with 2 people on board crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Douglas C-54 Skymaster has crashed into the Tanana River outside Fairbanks, Alaska. Authorities say two people were on board, and no survivors have been found. An aviation website says the plane model dates back to the 1940s and the C-54 was the military version of the Douglas DC-4. The site says most surviving DC-4s have been converted to freighters. People are being told to avoid the area of the crash. Alaska State Troopers say the plane crashed after taking off from Fairbanks International Airport. Troopers say the plane slid into a hill on the bank of the river, where it caught fire.

