Skip to Content
News

Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say

By
Published 3:51 PM

By MARK THIESSEN and GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Washington state police officer wanted in two killings has been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase in Oregon. Authorities say his 1-year-old baby was taken safely into custody Tuesday by Oregon State Patrol troopers. The troopers began chasing former Yakima officer Elias Huizar when they saw him driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon. Police say Huizar sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and that his condition was unknown. Huizar went on the run Monday after killing two people, including his former wife.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content