Garland speaks with victims’ families as new exhibit highlights the faces of gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new exhibit inside the federal agency that’s responsible for enforcing the nation’s gun laws features photos of the faces of more than 100 victims of gun violence. It’s meant to serve as a powerful reminder to law enforcement of the human toll of gun violence they are working to prevent. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke during the dedication ceremony Tuesday at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He said America’s gun violence problem can sometimes feel so enormous that it seems like nothing can be done, but he added, “that could not be farther from the truth.”

