George Santos ends comeback bid for Congress after raising no money

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos says he’s dropping his longshot bid to return to Congress, months after he was expelled from the House while facing a slew of federal fraud charges. Santos said he was withdrawing from the race in a post Tuesday on the social media platform X. He had been running as an independent candidate for the 1st Congressional District in New York. The announcement came after the disgraced former congressman’s campaign committee reported no fundraising or expenditures in March, raising speculation that his campaign had failed to get off the ground.

