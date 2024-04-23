Legendary rugby league star Wally Lewis appeals for concussion and CTE awareness support

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A legendary rugby player has cited the fear and anxiety that has invaded his life among the reasons for urging the Australian government to fund support services and education about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Wally Lewis was known as “The King” when he played rugby league for Queensland state and Australia in the 1980s. He made an appeal on behalf of the Concussion and CTE Coalition for millions of dollars in funding during a National Press Club address Tuesday. The 64-year-old Lewis said he’s living with probable CTE, which he described as a type of dementia associated with repeated concussive and sub-concussive blows to the head. Lewis says “The fear is real.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.