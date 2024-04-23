Memorial service held for last survivor of USS Arizona attack in Pearl Harbor

Crowds gathered to pay their respects to Lou Conter, the last living survivor of the USS Arizona, which sank during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

His funeral was held Tuesday morning at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grass Valley, northeast of Sacramento.

In Hawaii, the National Parks Service hosted a day of remembrance at the USS Arizona memorial in honor of the entire crew that survived the fateful day on December 7, 1941.

The surprise attack by Japanese forces launched the U.S. into World War II.

"It's part of what we share here every day is the hope of remembering those that gave their all, those that lived through it and sacrificed so that we could hopefully have peace in our future. Those that were our greatest enemies at the time are now two of the United States' greatest allies so that moment doesn't have to define forever," said David Kilton of the National Parks Service.

Lieutenant Commander Conter would go on to earn his wings, flying 200 combat missions including during the Lorean War, surviving being shot down twice.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 1 at the age of 102.