Migrants indicted in Texas over alleged border breach after judge dismissed charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted more than 140 migrants on misdemeanor rioting charges over an alleged mass attempt to breach the U.S.-Mexico border. The indictments Tuesday came a day after a judge threw out the cases and ordered them to be released from jail. No one was reported hurt during the alleged breach on April 12 in El Paso. Mass arrests had also followed a separate episode in the Texas border city in March. A public defender representing the migrants had argued there was not enough evidence and accused authorities of trying to make headlines.

